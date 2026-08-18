Google to phase out Pixel production in China by 2027
Google is reportedly preparing to phase out Pixel device production in China by 2027.
Instead, it's shifting manufacturing to India and Vietnam, covering not just phones, but smartwatches, and earbuds too.
The move comes as costs rise and global tensions make China less reliable for tech manufacturing.
Vietnam, India expand pixel manufacturing
Vietnam has shown it can handle high-end Pixel models, giving Google the confidence to stick with its plan.
Meanwhile, India's getting a bigger role with more advanced assembly, and since it's a huge market for Pixel devices, it's a win-win for both making and selling them there.
Google expects 8-10% smartphone shipment growth
Despite pricier components, Google expects an 8-10% bump in smartphone shipments this year.
It's also looking at smarter ways to buy parts, like teaming up its cloud and phone divisions, to keep costs down.