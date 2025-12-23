Google will sponsor Green Cards for these employees from 2026

Google is set to resume and expand its Green Card sponsorship program for employees in 2026. The initiative will be limited to those in roles that require a degree and prior experience. It also depends on performance ratings and willingness to work from a Google office, as remote staff are excluded unless they relocate.

PERM process Green Card sponsorship: A major step for foreign workers The Green Card sponsorship program is a major move to restart the US Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) process for foreign workers. PERM is the first formal step in helping foreign workers transition from a work visa to permanent residency in the US. Eligible employees will be notified by Google's external legal counsel in Q1 2026, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

Eligibility criteria Performance ratings and job level The eligibility for Google's Green Card sponsorship program is linked to performance ratings and job level. Employees who aren't in good standing with the company won't be considered for the program. The memo specifically mentions that employees must have a "MI rating or higher" to qualify, referring to Google's "moderate impact" rating used in annual performance reviews.

Transition PERM process: A common practice among tech companies The PERM process is a common practice among tech companies to help employees on visas like the H-1B secure Green Cards. This allows them to live and work permanently in the US. The process requires employers to prove that there are no qualified US workers for the role. Google had halted most PERM applications in January 2023, when it announced layoffs affecting some 12,000 employees globally.