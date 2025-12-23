LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Google will sponsor Green Cards for these employees from 2026
Summarize
Google will sponsor Green Cards for these employees from 2026
The initiative will be limited to those in roles that require a degree

Google will sponsor Green Cards for these employees from 2026

By Dwaipayan Roy
Dec 23, 2025
01:10 pm
What's the story

Google is set to resume and expand its Green Card sponsorship program for employees in 2026. The initiative will be limited to those in roles that require a degree and prior experience. It also depends on performance ratings and willingness to work from a Google office, as remote staff are excluded unless they relocate.

PERM process

Green Card sponsorship: A major step for foreign workers

The Green Card sponsorship program is a major move to restart the US Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) process for foreign workers. PERM is the first formal step in helping foreign workers transition from a work visa to permanent residency in the US. Eligible employees will be notified by Google's external legal counsel in Q1 2026, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.

Eligibility criteria

Performance ratings and job level

The eligibility for Google's Green Card sponsorship program is linked to performance ratings and job level. Employees who aren't in good standing with the company won't be considered for the program. The memo specifically mentions that employees must have a "MI rating or higher" to qualify, referring to Google's "moderate impact" rating used in annual performance reviews.

Transition

PERM process: A common practice among tech companies

The PERM process is a common practice among tech companies to help employees on visas like the H-1B secure Green Cards. This allows them to live and work permanently in the US. The process requires employers to prove that there are no qualified US workers for the role. Google had halted most PERM applications in January 2023, when it announced layoffs affecting some 12,000 employees globally.

Program expansion

A response to policy changes

The decision to expand the Green Card sponsorship program in 2026 comes as a response to policy changes and rising visa fees. Business Insider reported earlier that Google's lawyers had advised some employees on work visas against international travel due to severe processing delays. This update comes as tech workers on H-1B and other work visas have had a tough year with increased visa fees, longer processing times, and changing immigration policies.