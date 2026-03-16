Google's AI futures fund, Accel pick 5 startups for Atoms
Google's AI Futures Fund and Accel have picked five startups for their new Atoms AI program, offering up to $2 million each.
The focus is on Indian and Indian-origin founders building next-generation AI companies.
Along with funding, these teams get Google Cloud credits and early access to DeepMind's latest models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo.
Startups get mentorship, cloud credits, and immersion visit to Bay Area
The program, which began on March 11, 2026, and will conclude in June 2026, brings hands-on mentorship from experts at Google and Accel, plus an immersion visit to Mountain View (Bay Area).
It welcomes bold ideas in workplace tools, software engineering, creativity, or entertainment, basically anything that could impact huge markets.
AI Futures Fund has previously backed Indian startups
Google's AI Futures Fund has backed startups worldwide and has supported Indian startups.
This team-up with Accel is their first big cohort-style push.