Google's AI futures fund, Accel pick 5 startups for Atoms Business Mar 16, 2026

Google's AI Futures Fund and Accel have picked five startups for their new Atoms AI program, offering up to $2 million each.

The focus is on Indian and Indian-origin founders building next-generation AI companies.

Along with funding, these teams get Google Cloud credits and early access to DeepMind's latest models like Gemini, Imagen, and Veo.