Government approves ₹2,632cr plan to modernize post offices across India
Big news for snail-mail fans: the government just approved a ₹2,632 crore boost to modernize post offices across India over the next five years.
The plan focuses on making mail and parcel services faster and upgrading rural post offices.
Postal operations ₹1,141cr, estates management ₹1,491cr
The Postal Operations Scheme gets ₹1,141 crore to revamp 33,500 rural post offices, improve 160 mail hubs and 7,000 delivery offices, expand parcel services, and step up marketing.
Meanwhile, the Estates Management Scheme will use ₹1,491 crore to build new post office buildings, renovate old ones (especially heritage sites), and upgrade staff housing, all in line with Digital India vibes.