Government backed Raajmarg Infra plans share sale after ₹6,000cr IPO
Business
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT), backed by the government, is planning to sell more shares soon, just months after its ₹6,000 crore IPO.
The goal? Raise money to snap up new infrastructure assets and keep expanding.
They're looking at options like a follow-on public offer or a qualified institutional placement.
Raajmarg Infra targets 1,500km highways
Right now, regular folks own just seven percent of RIIT's units, while most are held by big institutions and NHAI (which owns 15%).
By bringing in more retail investors, RIIT wants to give everyone a shot at earning from India's toll roads.
Over the next few years, they aim to acquire 1,500km of highways, even though cash flow is tight now, they're betting on big gains by 2028.