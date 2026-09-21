Government borrowing, inflation and AI investment push US interest rates

Tech companies are pouring money into AI, which means they're relying more on loans and pushing up demand for cash.

Meanwhile, inflation has been outpacing wage growth for months, so paychecks aren't stretching as far.

The Federal Reserve raised its main rate on Wednesday. It's weighing its next moves on short-term rates.

Add in higher energy prices and global tensions, and it looks like higher borrowing costs might stick around until inflation finally cools off.