The funds will go into building new post offices, revamping old ones (even some heritage sites), and upgrading mail hubs, delivery offices, letter boxes, Mail Motor Service workshops, and road transport networks, while also developing parcel hubs and 510 dedicated parcel packaging units.

There's also a focus on going green with solar panels and making post offices more accessible for everyone.

All these changes are set to help small businesses grow, and keep India Post relevant in the digital age.