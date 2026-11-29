Government commits ₹2,632cr to modernize India Post for e-commerce logistics
India Post is getting a major ₹2,632 crore boost from the government between FY27 and FY31 to modernize its services.
The goal? To help India Post step up as a key player in logistics and make it more ready for the e-commerce boom.
New offices and parcel hubs
The funds will go into building new post offices, revamping old ones (even some heritage sites), and upgrading mail hubs, delivery offices, letter boxes, Mail Motor Service workshops, and road transport networks, while also developing parcel hubs and 510 dedicated parcel packaging units.
There's also a focus on going green with solar panels and making post offices more accessible for everyone.
All these changes are set to help small businesses grow, and keep India Post relevant in the digital age.