Government cuts 19-kg commercial LPG to ₹2,930 in Delhi Business Jul 01, 2026

Starting July 1, 2026, the government has dropped the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹183.50.

In Delhi, that means it now costs ₹2,930 instead of ₹3,113.50, a welcome change after months of steady hikes earlier this year.