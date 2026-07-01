Government cuts 19-kg commercial LPG to ₹2,930 in Delhi
Business
Starting July 1, 2026, the government has dropped the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹183.50.
In Delhi, that means it now costs ₹2,930 instead of ₹3,113.50, a welcome change after months of steady hikes earlier this year.
Domestic LPG unchanged restaurants get relief
If you're using LPG at home, though, prices aren't changing.
For restaurants and businesses relying on commercial gas across cities like Lucknow (now ₹3,052.50), Kolkata (₹3,081.50), and Patna (₹3,227), this cut brings some much-needed relief after big jumps earlier in 2026.