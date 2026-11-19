Wheat just got pricier at the latest government e-auction, with prices jumping by ₹96 to ₹260 per quintal on November 18.

The government raised the purchase limit for each bidder from 300 to 500 tons, but the increase in the limit for each bidder meant fewer people could actually buy.

In states like Haryana, prices touched ₹2,901 per quintal. Similar hikes showed up in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh too.