Government extends AIF until March 2027 with 3% subsidy
The government just gave the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) a new lease of life, extending it until March 2027.
This move is all about making it easier for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs to set up cold storages and warehouses near farms, thanks to a handy 3% interest subsidy on loans up to ₹2 crore.
The goal? Cut down crop wastage and make post-harvest life a bit smoother.
AIF raised over ₹1.75Lcr since 2020
Since its launch in 2020, the AIF has helped raise over ₹1.75 lakh crore for agriculture and supported 228,428 projects across India, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat.
By extending the scheme, the government hopes to tackle massive post-harvest losses (worth ₹1.53 lakh crore every year) and bring better infrastructure closer to where food is actually grown.