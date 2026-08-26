Government eyes more PSU stake sales after Hindustan Copper OFS

DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said the focus is on not solely on meeting numerical targets.

The Hindustan Copper OFS was a hit with institutional investors, who bid 3.41 times what was available on day one, so much so that extra shares were released.

Eligible retail investors and eligible employees got their turn too, with special quotas reserved for them.

After this sale, the government's 66.14% stake in Hindustan Copper could drop further.