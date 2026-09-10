Government issuing $500 refunds to nearly 1 million HealthCare.gov enrollees
Business
Big news if you bought health insurance through HealthCare.gov: almost one million people are getting a $500 refund because they were overcharged under the Affordable Care Act.
The government is rolling out these refunds starting in October, mainly for people who did not qualify for premium subsidies.
Only unsubsidized HealthCare.gov enrollees eligible
People who did not receive federal premium assistance and were covered through the federal health insurance exchange are eligible.
If your state has its own exchange, you are not included this time.
This is not about fraud (it is just the government making things right for people who paid more than they should have and aiming for fairer health care costs).