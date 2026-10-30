Government launches National Social Security Board for gig-platform workers
Business
Big news for gig and platform workers: the government has launched a National Social Security Board just for them.
This board brings together people from government, big companies, and civil society to help shape policies that actually address gig workers' needs.
It is all happening under the new Social Security Code of 2025, with the labor minister leading the charge.
Signals long-awaited protections for gig workers
The board will meet at least three times a year to design and monitor welfare schemes.
For many gig workers who've been asking for real protection and recognition, this is a long-awaited step toward better security and benefits in their work lives.