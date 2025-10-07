Government may extend PM-KUSUM scheme deadline to 2027

Why extension is needed

So far, only 6.5% of small solar plant targets have been met, while off-grid pump installations are at 71%, and grid-connected pumps are still under halfway there.

The ₹34,422 crore scheme offers big subsidies—up to 60%—to help farmers switch to renewable energy and earn more from solar power.

Extending the deadline could give states more time to catch up, helping both rural communities and India's clean energy goals move forward together.