Government may extend PM-KUSUM scheme deadline to 2027
The government is likely to extend the deadline for the PM-KUSUM scheme beyond March 2026, since progress on solar projects and pump installations has been much slower than planned.
Launched in 2019 to boost solar power in farming, the scheme's original targets had already been pushed back once due to COVID-19 delays.
Why extension is needed
So far, only 6.5% of small solar plant targets have been met, while off-grid pump installations are at 71%, and grid-connected pumps are still under halfway there.
The ₹34,422 crore scheme offers big subsidies—up to 60%—to help farmers switch to renewable energy and earn more from solar power.
Extending the deadline could give states more time to catch up, helping both rural communities and India's clean energy goals move forward together.