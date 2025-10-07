Rupee hits record low of 88.75 against US dollar

A weaker rupee means higher prices for imports like fuel and gadgets—stuff that hits your wallet directly. Even as foreign investors pulled out over ₹300 crore on Monday, Indian stock markets managed a small bounce on Tuesday.

Hope for gradual stability if deals get done

The rising US dollar and pricier crude oil are putting extra pressure on the rupee.

If trade talks drag on and oil stays expensive, the rupee could stay weak, but there's hope for gradual stability if deals get done and the economy picks up speed, according to general market sentiment.