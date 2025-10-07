Trent's stock drops nearly 3% on Q2 results

Brokerage views on Trent

Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating but lowered Trent's target price to ₹5,892, pointing to slower-than-expected growth.

Equirus went a step further, downgrading Trent from 'add' to 'reduce' due to five straight quarters of slowing performance and doubts about hitting future targets.

Still, there's some optimism: Motilal Oswal stuck with a 'buy' rating, highlighting Trent's push to open more Westside and Zudio stores as a key reason for long-term hope—even if same-store sales aren't picking up as quickly as planned.