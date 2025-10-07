Trent's stock drops nearly 3% on Q2 results
Trent's stock dropped nearly 3% after the company posted results for Q2 FY26.
Revenue rose 17% year-on-year to ₹5,002 crore—falling short of the expected 25% and marking its slowest pace since March 2021.
For the first half of FY26, revenue was up 19%, but that still failed to impress brokerages.
Brokerage views on Trent
Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating but lowered Trent's target price to ₹5,892, pointing to slower-than-expected growth.
Equirus went a step further, downgrading Trent from 'add' to 'reduce' due to five straight quarters of slowing performance and doubts about hitting future targets.
Still, there's some optimism: Motilal Oswal stuck with a 'buy' rating, highlighting Trent's push to open more Westside and Zudio stores as a key reason for long-term hope—even if same-store sales aren't picking up as quickly as planned.