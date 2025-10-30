Government mulls AGR relief for Vodafone Idea

AGR dues and market reaction

Vodafone Idea still faces over ₹36,000 crore in total dues, but the court's order offers relief on just ₹5,600 crore.

After the news broke, their shares dropped as much as 12.4% intraday, showing investors are nervous about its future.

The final call from the government will shape not just Vodafone Idea's fate but also how stable your mobile network choices remain in India—especially since other big operators like Airtel aren't getting similar help.