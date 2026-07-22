Government mulls letting Adani and GMR run airlines pending approvals

The idea is to shake up a market where IndiGo and Air India basically rule the skies: together they handle almost 90% of domestic capacity.

More players could mean better choices for travelers, but there are worries too: some fear airport owners might favor their own airlines with prime flight slots.

Plus, airline expansion is already tricky thanks to global plane delivery delays.

Still, the government hopes this move will help meet growing demand for air travel over the next two decades.