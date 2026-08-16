Government orders ride-hailing apps to allow only after-ride tipping
Business
The government just told ride-hailing apps to stop asking for tips before or during your ride.
Under new rules, you can only tip your driver after the trip is over, and it's totally up to you.
Officials say those early prompts were confusing and made some people think tipping could get them a faster pickup or better service.
Platforms must pass tips to drivers
Ride-hailing companies now have to make sure their apps don't hint that paying extra will help you get a ride quicker.
Plus, the entire tip amount you tip goes straight to the driver (no cuts taken by the platform).
Drivers' union said tips can't replace fair wages. They demanded minimum fares so drivers can earn a steady income.