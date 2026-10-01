Government revamps GST return forms, filers can comment in November
Business
Big update coming for GST filers: the government is revamping GST return forms to help fix those annoying mismatches between what businesses report and the tax they actually pay.
You'll get a chance to check out and comment on the draft forms on the MyGov portal from November 1-30.
These changes will take effect from April 1, 2027.
GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B errors cause notices
Most GST notices right now happen because of errors between two key forms, GSTR-1 and 3B.
Gaurav Singh from CBIC explained that improving GSTR-1 should mean fewer corrections later, saving everyone headaches.
There's also good news for businesses working across states: GST audits are being considered for simplification and less stressful, making tax season a bit easier for everyone involved.