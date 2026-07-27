Government says India data centers will need 26.3GW by FY32
India's data centers are about to get seriously power-hungry: by FY32, they will need 26.3 GW of electricity, thanks to the growing demand for AI and massive data storage.
The government shared this update in Parliament today, highlighting how tech is reshaping our energy needs.
Government plans ₹9.16 trillion transmission upgrade
To keep up with these rising demands, India's peak electricity use is set to hit 300 gigawatts by next year, with the additional data center load expected to be served mainly by renewable sources.
The government has planned an estimated investment of about 9.16 trillion rupees in modernizing the transmission system (think battery storage and smart technology) to make sure the grid stays reliable.
Plus, officials are revising their energy forecasts to handle the surge from data centers and avoid any power hiccups down the road.