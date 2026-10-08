Government sources clarify flat 5% GST on all e-commerce deliveries
Business
Government sources clarified that a flat 5% GST on all e-commerce deliveries applies, no matter how your order gets to you.
This change clears up earlier confusion over different tax rates for transport and should make things simpler for online sellers and delivery companies.
Retreaded tractor tires GST now 5%
Good news if you're connected to farming, GST on retreaded tractor tires has dropped from 18% to 5%.
This means reduced replacement costs, helping farmers stretch their budgets and keep their tractors rolling longer.