Government to launch MSME digital platforms at World MSME Day

Tools to boost MSME efficiency

Highlights will include PMEGP 2.0 for quicker loan approvals and SAMADHAAN 2.0, which will track delayed payments from public agencies, so small businesses get paid on time.

The PMS Portal will make signing up for trade fairs simpler, and MSME Global Mart 2.0 (powered by ONDC) will open up both domestic and international sales opportunities.

Plus, there will be a digitized testing portal and a hackathon offering up to ₹15 lakh funding for fresh ideas, all aimed at making the MSME ecosystem more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready.