Government to launch MSME digital platforms at World MSME Day
To mark World MSME Day, the government is set to launch a set of new digital platforms to make life easier for small businesses in India.
Scheduled to be announced at the MSME Day 2026 - Udyami Bharat event by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, these tools are all about faster processes, better tech, and helping Indian MSMEs connect with global markets.
Tools to boost MSME efficiency
Highlights will include PMEGP 2.0 for quicker loan approvals and SAMADHAAN 2.0, which will track delayed payments from public agencies, so small businesses get paid on time.
The PMS Portal will make signing up for trade fairs simpler, and MSME Global Mart 2.0 (powered by ONDC) will open up both domestic and international sales opportunities.
Plus, there will be a digitized testing portal and a hackathon offering up to ₹15 lakh funding for fresh ideas, all aimed at making the MSME ecosystem more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready.