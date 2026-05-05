Government unveils 50,000 cr support package for MSMEs and airlines
The government just rolled out a ₹50,000 crore cross-sector support package, including allocations to MSMEs and airlines, to help deal with cash crunches caused by global disruptions.
The plan includes ₹18,100 crore under the latest Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which means more credit options for businesses.
Airlines get a dedicated ₹5,000 crore slice too.
CCEA greenlights over 34,000 cr projects
MSMEs can now access loans with 100% government guarantees, while airlines and other firms get 90% coverage: no guarantee fees attached.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also greenlit over ₹34,000 crore in new projects: boosting cotton productivity for 32 lakh farmers, supporting semiconductor manufacturing in Gujarat (creating 2,200+ jobs), funding railway upgrades across six states, a ship repair facility.
An approved bill proposal to raise the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 to speed up justice.