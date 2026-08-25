Government's Hindustan Copper OFS subscribed 3.41 times greenshoe triggered
Business
Hindustan Copper's latest offer for sale (OFS) from the government was a hit with nonretail investors, subscribed 3.41 times at a floor price of ₹514.
The stock was trading at ₹531.40, which helped trigger the greenshoe option: basically, the government is now selling even more shares than planned.
Stake sale could rise to 6%
The stake sale could go up to 6% of the company if demand holds strong.
Retail investors get their turn to bid from August 26, 2026, with special reservations and extra shares set aside for eligible employees.
This move is part of India's push to sell stakes in public companies, and comes as copper demand heats up thanks to growth in power, renewables, and electric vehicles.