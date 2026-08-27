Govt ₹2 tn incentives help India land ₹4,000 cr investments

India is going all in on making its own computer chips, landing over ₹4,000 crore in investments over the past two financial years.

Thanks to major government incentives (think: more than ₹2 trillion worth), big names like Tata Electronics, CG Power, and HCL Group are putting serious money, have announced semiconductor projects worth ₹1.29 trillion altogether, into building up the country's chip-making game.