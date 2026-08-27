Govt ₹2 tn incentives help India land ₹4,000 cr investments
India is going all in on making its own computer chips, landing over ₹4,000 crore in investments over the past two financial years.
Thanks to major government incentives (think: more than ₹2 trillion worth), big names like Tata Electronics, CG Power, and HCL Group are putting serious money, have announced semiconductor projects worth ₹1.29 trillion altogether, into building up the country's chip-making game.
Indian firms launch new chip plants
Tata Electronics leads the pack with plans for a massive chip plant in Gujarat and an assembly unit in Assam.
CG Power just kicked off production at its new facility in Gujarat, while HCL Group and Foxconn are teaming up on a plant in Uttar Pradesh.
Even Larsen & Toubro is getting involved, investing heavily in chip design as India tries to keep up with fast-growing demand for semiconductors back home.