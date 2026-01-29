GPU shortages could slow down India's AI dreams, says Economic Survey
Business
India wants to ramp up its data centers over the coming years, but a global GPU crunch is making it tough—even when there's money to spend.
Power and water shortages are adding to the challenge, forcing tough choices between building AI infrastructure and meeting everyday needs.
Why it matters for India's future
The survey says it's time for India to build its own AI tech by tapping into homegrown talent and using local data from health, farming, and finance.
With services playing a central role in the economy, boosting domestic chip-making through the India Semiconductor Mission could help reduce reliance on foreign tech and keep growth on track.