Grab boosts full-year outlook to $4.2B sales and $800 million EBITDA
Business
Grab just boosted its full-year sales and earnings outlook after rising ride-hailing and food delivery demand across Southeast Asia.
The company now expects to make up to $4.2 billion in sales and $800 million in adjusted EBITDA this year, news that sent its stock climbing more than 6% after hours.
Grab hits 57 million monthly users
With competition heating up from rivals like GoTo Group and new players, Grab has grown its user base by 3 million, reaching 57 million monthly users by September.
Even with regulatory hurdles and a blocked deal in Taiwan, Grab's recent acquisitions show it's doubling down on growth and staying confident about the future.