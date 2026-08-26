Gradiant targets $1B revenue in 2-3 years from water recycling
Business
Gradiant, a U.S.-based company that helps industries recycle water, is aiming to hit $1 billion in revenue in 2-3 years.
Its big bet? The rising need for sustainable solutions in AI data centers, chip manufacturing, solar energy, and electronics, all areas where smart water use really matters.
Gradiant doubles Coimbatore engineering team
India already brings in 10% of Gradiant's revenue, and the company is doubling its engineering team in Coimbatore to over 200 people to keep up with demand.
Thanks to a recent $2 billion valuation, Gradiant is also ramping up research and expanding worldwide, even as it navigates challenges like slower business from the Middle East due to geopolitical tensions.