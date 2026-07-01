Gradium raises $100 million seed with NVIDIA, plans Bay Area expansion Business Jul 10, 2026

Gradium, a Paris-based AI voice startup, just added $30 million to its seed round, bringing the total to $100 million, with NVIDIA and support from existing investors like FirstMark Capital and Xavier Niel, who backed its December $70 million seed round.

The cash will help it set up shop in the Bay Area, putting it right next door to tech giants like Google and Meta.