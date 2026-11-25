Grand Theft Auto VI nets $3.79B, lifts Take-Two Interactive stock
Grand Theft Auto VI dropped on November 19, 2026, and it's already breaking records.
The game pulled in a massive $3.79 billion worldwide in just 24 hours, making it the biggest entertainment launch ever and pushing Take-Two Interactive's stock up more than 5%.
Take-Two shares up, Anthropic shares fall
Take-Two's shares have risen more than 5% since last Thursday, and GTA VI also generated $3.79 billion in global sales on its first day of release.
Meanwhile, not everyone is celebrating. AI company Anthropic saw its shares drop below its IPO price just days after debuting last week, highlighting how different launches can play out in the market.