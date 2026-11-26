Green Aero raises $14 million to scale Indian jet engines
Green Aero has landed a massive $14 million investment, the largest venture capital investment in India's private jet engine and CCA sectors to date.
Led by Crane Ventures and joined by 3one4 Capital, Antler Elevate, and others, this funding is set to help Green Aero ramp up its homegrown defense tech.
Green Aero eyes expansion and commercialization
With this new backing, Green Aero plans to grow its jet engine facilities and team over the next 12-18 months.
Their jet engines have already caught global attention, and they're aiming to take them commercial while pushing forward with advanced drones.
As founder Dr. Prithwish Kundu puts it: "to build a world-class aircraft company in India."