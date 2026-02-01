Green hydrogen mission gets ₹600cr allocation in Union Budget 2026
Business
India's National Green Hydrogen Mission remains allocated at ₹600 crore for the coming year, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The mission's big goal? To make five million metric tons of green hydrogen by 2030, with a total investment of nearly ₹20,000 crore.
Mission's impact on economy and environment
This mission isn't just about clean energy—it's set to create around six lakh jobs, cut down imports by ₹1 lakh crore, and help India fight climate change by reducing 50 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses.
Plus, it'll support cool pilot projects in steel and mobility (think greener vehicles on Indian roads), and could turn India into a global hub for green hydrogen tech.