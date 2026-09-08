Groww adds 2.23L clients in August, leads market per NSE
Business
India's stock broking scene just got busier in August 2026, with around 512,000 new active clients joining the market.
Groww led the charge by adding 223,000 new users, nearly 44% of the industry's net additions, pushing its total to 1.3347 crore and keeping it firmly at the top with a 29.04% market share, according to NSE data.
Digital brokers grow, SBI Securities shrinks
Angel One and Zerodha also saw solid growth, bringing their client bases to around 6.72 million and 6.8 million respectively.
Meanwhile, digital-first brokers continued to shine, while SBI Securities was the only major player to lose clients in August 2026, dropping by around 26,200.