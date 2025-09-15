Groww eyes $1B IPO at $9B valuation
Groww, the digital investing platform, is gearing up for a $700 million to $1 billion IPO at a valuation of $7-9 billion.
The listing is targeted for NSE and BSE by November 2025, with both new shares and an option for early investors to cash out part of their stake.
How Groww became India's biggest online stockbroker
Started in 2016 by ex-Flipkart folks, Groww has become India's biggest online stockbroker by active clients.
It began as a mutual fund app but now offers stock trading, digital loans, payments, and wealth management.
For FY25, it posted ₹1,819 crore in net profit on ₹4,056 crore revenue.
Recent developments at Groww
Groww recently bought Fisdom (a PayU-backed wealthtech startup) for $150 million—approval from SEBI is pending.
The company is launching "W," a platform for long-term investors.
However, active users dropped from 13 million in February to about 12 million by August 2025 after SEBI tightened rules on futures and options trading.