India aims for $1 trillion green finance boost
India has set a big goal: raising $1 trillion in green finance to hit 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.
The government is consulting with major finance organizations and considering new funding ideas, like contracts for difference (CfD), to make investing in clean energy more stable and attractive.
₹34.5tn investments are lined up
To help speed things up, the government is exploring flexible options like mezzanine finance (a mix of debt and equity) and is considering seeking tax breaks on green bonds.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi recently shared that ₹34.5 trillion worth of investments are lined up, with special focus on making rooftop solar projects easier to fund.