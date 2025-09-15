Next Article
Mumbai: 6 booked for forging documents to reroute company shares
Mumbai Police have booked six people—including some of Dr. Akhtar Hasan Rizvi's relatives—for allegedly forging documents to transfer ₹68 crore worth of company shares.
The group is accused of using fake gift deeds with Rizvi's digital signature to reroute over 10,000 shares that were supposed to go to him after a shareholder passed away in 2022.
Accused have close ties to complainant firm
After Rizvi filed a complaint, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) stepped in and found that the accused had close ties to his firm.
They now face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including forgery and criminal conspiracy.
The EOW's investigation revealed how this share transfer scam unfolded.