Mumbai: 6 booked for forging documents to reroute company shares Business Sep 15, 2025

Mumbai Police have booked six people—including some of Dr. Akhtar Hasan Rizvi's relatives—for allegedly forging documents to transfer ₹68 crore worth of company shares.

The group is accused of using fake gift deeds with Rizvi's digital signature to reroute over 10,000 shares that were supposed to go to him after a shareholder passed away in 2022.