IPO rush: Tata Capital, LG Electronics to kickstart October

Groww, Lenskart also in the fray

Tech favorites Groww and Lenskart are also lining up their IPOs for late October or early November.

Groww (backed by Microsoft) is aiming to raise up to $900 million at a valuation of $7-9 billion, while Lenskart plans to bring in around $1 billion at an $8-10 billion valuation.

All this activity highlights just how resilient—and exciting—the Indian market has become for investors and young entrepreneurs alike.