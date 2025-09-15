IPO rush: Tata Capital, LG Electronics to kickstart October
Big news for the Indian IPO scene: four major companies are gearing up to raise $4-5 billion in the coming weeks.
Tata Capital is dropping a massive ₹17,000 crore IPO in early October, while LG Electronics India will follow with an ₹8,000 crore offering.
This momentum builds on a busy year—over 50 companies have already raised nearly ₹75,000 crore, even with global markets being shaky.
Groww, Lenskart also in the fray
Tech favorites Groww and Lenskart are also lining up their IPOs for late October or early November.
Groww (backed by Microsoft) is aiming to raise up to $900 million at a valuation of $7-9 billion, while Lenskart plans to bring in around $1 billion at an $8-10 billion valuation.
All this activity highlights just how resilient—and exciting—the Indian market has become for investors and young entrepreneurs alike.