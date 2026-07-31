Groww founders launch ₹400-₹500cr founder-funded early-stage consumer-internet deep-tech fund
Business
The team behind Groww is rolling out a new ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore fund to back early-stage startups in consumer internet and deep tech.
What's cool? The founders, Lalit Keshre, Ishan Bansal, Harsh Jain, and Neeraj Singh, are putting up their own money and will run the show themselves.
Groww fund adds dedicated investment team
No outside investors here. This fund is 100% founder-backed.
It builds on their years of personal startup investing, but now with a dedicated team to spot promising companies and manage investments.
The idea: help fresh ideas grow while keeping everything closely aligned with the founders' vision.