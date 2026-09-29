Groww launches US stocks and ETFs for Indian users
Groww just rolled out a new feature that lets Indian users buy and sell US stocks and ETFs, including Google, Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla, Amazon and Meta among others, right from its app.
You can even invest small amounts thanks to fractional shares.
The update is rolling out now and should reach everyone within a month, making it easier for investors to tap into global tech and AI trends.
Groww expands beyond futures and options
This move is part of Groww's bigger plan to go beyond futures and options trading, which made up more than half its revenue in the June quarter.
With more Indians eyeing international markets for better returns (especially with the rupee falling), platforms like Groww (and rivals joining through GIFT City's Global Access initiative) are making global investing way more accessible.