Groww Mutual Fund launches Nifty Cement ETF NFO July 8
Business
Groww Mutual Fund just rolled out its Groww Nifty Cement ETF, letting you invest in a basket of top cement companies through a single fund.
The new fund offer is open from July 8 to July 22, and the ETF aims to mirror the Nifty Cement Index's performance by holding the same stocks in similar proportions.
Groww ETF covers 20 cement stocks
The index covers 20 major cement players like UltraTech, Grasim, Shree Cement, Ambuja, and JK Cement: No single stock gets more than 15% weight.
You can start with as little as ₹500 and there's no exit load.
Managed by Nikhil Satam, Aakash Chauhan, and Shashi Kumar, this ETF gives focused exposure to India's growing cement sector, but remember, it won't diversify your risks beyond this industry.