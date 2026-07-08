Groww Mutual Fund launches Nifty Cement ETF NFO July 8

Groww ETF covers 20 cement stocks

The index covers 20 major cement players like UltraTech, Grasim, Shree Cement, Ambuja, and JK Cement: No single stock gets more than 15% weight.

You can start with as little as ₹500 and there's no exit load.

Managed by Nikhil Satam, Aakash Chauhan, and Shashi Kumar, this ETF gives focused exposure to India's growing cement sector, but remember, it won't diversify your risks beyond this industry.