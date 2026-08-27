Groww named Startup of the Year at Economic Times Awards

India's top startups took center stage at the Economic Times Startup Awards 2026 in Bengaluru on August 25.

Groww grabbed Startup of the Year for its sharp execution and going public, with juror Sachin Bansal saying Groww "outexecuted" everyone in the space.

Sauce VC's Manu Chandra picked up the Midas Touch award for his smart early bets, including Innovist's big sale to L'Oreal.