Groww named Startup of the Year at Economic Times Awards
India's top startups took center stage at the Economic Times Startup Awards 2026 in Bengaluru on August 25.
Groww grabbed Startup of the Year for its sharp execution and going public, with juror Sachin Bansal saying Groww "outexecuted" everyone in the space.
Sauce VC's Manu Chandra picked up the Midas Touch award for his smart early bets, including Innovist's big sale to L'Oreal.
Theranautilus top innovator for medical tech
Theranautilus was named Top Innovator for its micro-robot tech that targets medical treatments, while Varaha won the Social Enterprise category.
The Woman Ahead award was shared by Pallavi Mohadikar, cofounder and chief executive of demi-fine jewelry brand Palmonas, and Pallavi Shrivastava, cofounder and CEO of supply-chain lending platform Progcap, recognized for building impactful businesses in jewelry and fintech.