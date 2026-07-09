Groww now offers regular mutual funds to Prime users
What's the story
Groww, India's largest stockbroker by active users, has started offering regular mutual funds on its Groww Prime platform. The move comes as a major shift from the company's long-standing focus on direct plans for their potential to deliver higher returns. Direct mutual funds require customers to research and select funds themselves, while regular ones pay commissions to distributors like wealth management firms and stockbroking platforms.
Strategic shift
Groww's shift in mutual fund strategy
Groww's decision to offer regular mutual funds is a departure from its previous stance on mutual fund distribution. In 2019, the company switched from offering regular mutual funds to zero-commission direct plans, making direct funds the default option across its platform. The company had initially launched with regular plans as it believed commissions on smaller investments were too insignificant to materially affect investor returns.
Customer choice
Groww assures DIY investors can continue with existing approach
Groww clarified that Prime is not a replacement for existing services but an additional option for investors. The company emphasized its commitment to DIY investing and assured customers who prefer direct mutual funds can continue with their current approach. "We see this as a meaningful next step in serving a wider range of investor needs," Groww said, adding that customer expectations evolve over time.
Investment options
How to invest in mutual funds on Groww Prime
Groww Prime offers mutual fund recommendations based on a customer's risk profile, investment horizon, and financial goals. If a customer opts for Groww Prime, all future mutual fund investments will be made through regular ones instead of direct ones. However, customers can switch back to the classic direct mutual fund experience again. But they cannot do it twice in six months.