Groww opens US stock investing to all customers in India
Business
Groww just rolled out its US stock investing feature to all customers, making it easy for Groww customers in India to buy and sell over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs.
The feature was first released in phases earlier this month, but now it's open to all customers.
Groww offers fractional shares, 0.1% fee
You can now invest in big-name US companies like Apple, Tesla, and NVIDIA, even if you only want a fraction of a share.
Groww charges a 0.1% brokerage fee per trade, with currency exchange charges negotiated with its payment partners and banks.
Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Harsh Jain says more Indians are looking at global markets these days, and this move is part of Groww's push to give users more ways to grow their money, all in one place.