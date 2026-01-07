Groww Small Cap Fund: A new way to invest in small companies
Groww Mutual Fund just rolled out its Small Cap Fund—an open-ended scheme focused on small-cap stocks, aiming for long-term growth.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) runs from January 8 to January 22, with each unit priced at ₹10.
How the fund works
Managed by Anupam Tiwari, the fund uses a QGaRP approach (Quality and Growth at a Reasonable Price) to pick promising small-cap stocks.
It is benchmarked against the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI index and skips large-caps entirely.
Who should consider it?
This fund is built for folks who can handle ups and downs and are ready to invest for several years.
While India's small-cap space is seeing some positive momentum, it's still a high-risk zone—so patience is key.
Investment basics
You can start with as little as ₹500 via SIP or as a lump sum.
There's a 1% exit load if you withdraw within one year.