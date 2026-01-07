Only 3-5% users tip delivery partners on Zomato, Swiggy

Turns out, barely anyone tips their food delivery partner—just 3-5% of users on Zomato and Swiggy actually do it. That's about one in every 25 people, even though these apps see up to 35 million unique users a month. The good news: whatever you tip goes straight to the delivery folks, with nothing taken out by the platforms.

How much do tips and earnings add up? Tips usually range from ₹15 to ₹25 per order, which can mean an extra ₹800-1,000 a month for those who get them.

Even with so few tippers, the sheer size of Zomato and Swiggy's user base means there are still plenty of people tipping overall.

Delivery partner pay saw a boost in 2025 In 2025, average hourly pay (not counting tips) for Zomato delivery partners rose to ₹102—up nearly 11% from last year.

Most work about seven hours a day over several weeks each year; after fuel and upkeep costs, that nets around ₹21,000 if they put in 10-hour days for most of a month.