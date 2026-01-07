Why Zomato made job applicants pay ₹20L up front

Next Article
In late 2024, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal shook things up by asking candidates for the chief of staff role to pay a hefty ₹20 lakh before joining.
Over 17,000 people still went for it—Goyal said on Raj Shamani's podcast that this bold move was about finding folks who truly value learning and growth over quick money, even if it meant risking his own reputation.
What happened next at Zomato
By 2025, two chiefs of staff were hired and 18 more candidates landed key roles from this process.
Goyal pushed back against claims it was a publicity stunt, saying he wanted people genuinely excited to learn and make an impact.
The chosen few got the chance to work closely with him and help shape big decisions at Zomato.