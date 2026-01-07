Why Zomato made job applicants pay ₹20L up front Business Jan 07, 2026

In late 2024, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal shook things up by asking candidates for the chief of staff role to pay a hefty ₹20 lakh before joining.

Over 17,000 people still went for it—Goyal said on Raj Shamani's podcast that this bold move was about finding folks who truly value learning and growth over quick money, even if it meant risking his own reputation.