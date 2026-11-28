Groww unveils AI features at 2026 event to simplify investing
Groww just dropped new AI-powered features at its 2026 event, aiming to help users navigate the often confusing world of investing.
These tools break down complex data and highlight what actually matters, so making investment decisions feels a lot less overwhelming.
GR-1 and MF Prime offer recommendations
GR-1 is an AI assistant that helps you research stocks and manage your portfolio in over 20 languages, which is pretty handy given the shortage of human investment advisers in India.
MF Prime gives personalized mutual fund picks based on your risk profile, blending fast AI analysis with real input from Groww's research team.
Basically, you get smart recommendations without drowning in information overload.