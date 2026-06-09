GSK buys US biopharma company Nuvalent for $10.6B

Business strategy

Major step in rebuilding GSK's oncology franchise

GSK returned to the oncology space in 2019 after a long absence. The Nuvalent deal is a major step in rebuilding that franchise. It also complements GSK's B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate Ris-Rez, which is currently in Phase III development and could be used for multiple forms of cancer. This acquisition comes after GSK's January 2026 acquisition of US biotech Rapt Therapeutics for $2.2 billion to expand its immunology and inflammatory disease pipeline.