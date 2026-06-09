GSK buys US biopharma company Nuvalent for $10.6B
What's the story
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced its acquisition of US-based biopharmaceutical company Nuvalent for $10.6 billion. The deal, which marks GSK's first major transaction under CEO Luke Miels, will see the British drugmaker pay $124 per share in cash, a 40% premium to Nuvalent's closing share price on Monday. After accounting for cash acquired, GSK's total investment in the deal is estimated at around $9.4 billion.
Strategic move
GSK's biggest deal since 2014 Novartis asset swap
The acquisition of Nuvalent is GSK's biggest deal since its 2014 asset swap with Novartis, where it acquired the Swiss company's vaccines division for $5.25 billion. The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026. It also comes at a time when global pharmaceutical companies are grappling with uncertainty over US trade and pricing policies.
Portfolio expansion
Acquisition adds 3 lung cancer therapies to GSK's portfolio
The acquisition brings three lung cancer therapies into GSK's oncology division. Two of them: zidesamtinib and neladalkib, are in late-stage development and already under FDA review. The third asset, NVL-330, is a HER2 inhibitor in Phase I trials for HER2-altered non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Both zidesamtinib and neladalkib have received FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations.
Business strategy
Major step in rebuilding GSK's oncology franchise
GSK returned to the oncology space in 2019 after a long absence. The Nuvalent deal is a major step in rebuilding that franchise. It also complements GSK's B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate Ris-Rez, which is currently in Phase III development and could be used for multiple forms of cancer. This acquisition comes after GSK's January 2026 acquisition of US biotech Rapt Therapeutics for $2.2 billion to expand its immunology and inflammatory disease pipeline.