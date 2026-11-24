GSK India launches BLENREP, 1st BCMA ADC for multiple myeloma
GSK India introduced BLENREP, a new cancer drug for adults with tough-to-treat multiple myeloma who have already tried other therapies.
It is the world's first approved antibody-drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for multiple myeloma, getting the green light from health authorities for this specific condition.
GSK India expands precision oncology
This launch is part of GSK's bigger move into precision cancer treatments here, following earlier launches for Jemperli and Zejula.
Multiple myeloma is the world's second most common blood cancer. India saw 17,529 new cases in 2024.
GSK India's managing director, Bhushan Akshikar, shared that they are focused on bringing more innovative therapies to patients who really need them.